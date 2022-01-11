US Mint begins shipping quarters honoring Maya Angelou
The mint's program will issue 20 quarters over the next four years honoring women and their achievements in shaping the nation's history.Full Article
She’ll be the first black woman ever to be printed on a quarter. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
Watch VideoThe United States Mint said Monday it has begun shipping quarters featuring the image of poet Maya Angelou, the first..