Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet calling it quits after nearly 5 years of marriage
Published
Hawaii-born actor Jason Momoa took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that he and wife Lisa Bonet are "parting ways in marriage."Full Article
Published
Hawaii-born actor Jason Momoa took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that he and wife Lisa Bonet are "parting ways in marriage."Full Article
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have announced their separation.
Along with the statement, he shared images of the crescent moon, a white fabric hanging in the fields and more.