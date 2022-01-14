Joe Biden Got Mocked When Reporters Jabbed One Last Question About a Press Conference Soon
Published
US President Joe Biden is not one of the most accessible presidents to the press but its backfiring on the Democrats.Full Article
Published
US President Joe Biden is not one of the most accessible presidents to the press but its backfiring on the Democrats.Full Article
Watch VideoThe Beijing Winter Olympics are fraught with potential hazards for major sponsors, who are trying to remain quiet about..
WASHINGTON (AP) — Heading into a critical midterm election year, the top political concerns of Americans are shifting in ways..