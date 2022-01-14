Groups Call On Hochul To Support "Good Cause" Tenant Protection As Eviction Moratorium Ends
More than 100 people marched through Midtown Manhattan on Friday calling on Governor Kathy Hochul to support the “good cause” eviction bill.
Governor Kathy Hochul said she will allow a statewide eviction moratorium to expire Saturday, noting that it was never intended to be permanent. Instead of pushing for a new extension, tenant advocates have turned their attention to a state bill introduced in 2019. [ more › ]