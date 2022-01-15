Police SWAT team operating at Texas synagogue
Published
A police SWAT team is conducting operations at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, near Dallas.Full Article
Published
A police SWAT team is conducting operations at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, near Dallas.Full Article
Police confirmed they were "conducting SWAT operations" around Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas.
Police are asking residents to avoid the area near the Congregation Beth Israel, as a SWAT operation continues.