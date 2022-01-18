Candlelight Vigil Tonight For Michelle Go, Woman Pushed In Front Of Train At Times Square Subway Station
Published
Police say 61-year-old Martial Simon pushed Go in front of a train Saturday morning in Times Square.Full Article
Published
Police say 61-year-old Martial Simon pushed Go in front of a train Saturday morning in Times Square.Full Article
The vigil, scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Red Steps, will be held three days after Go was randomly pushed to her death by a..
A woman was pushed to her death Saturday morning at a subway station in Times Square, transit police confirmed to News 4...