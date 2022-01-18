Free COVID test kits available to order on federal website a day ahead of schedule: COVID-19 updates
Published
A federal website offering free COVID-19 at-home testing kits was operating at limited capacity Tuesday. Latest COVID-19 updates.
Published
A federal website offering free COVID-19 at-home testing kits was operating at limited capacity Tuesday. Latest COVID-19 updates.
A White House website that allows people to order free COVID-19 test kits directly to their homes appeared to be operational on..
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday quietly launched its website for Americans to request free at-home COVID-19..