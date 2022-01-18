Grammy Awards Rescheduled For April 3 in Las Vegas On CBS
The 64th annual Grammy Awards will now be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, the Recording Academy has announced.Full Article
The awards were originally scheduled to take place on January 31st but were postponed due to concerns over the surging omicron..
The 64th Grammy Awards will take place April 3 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The Recording Academy, which presents..