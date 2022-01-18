Extra Extra: You Can Sign Up For Your Free At-Home COVID Tests Now

Because The Rock owns a T. Rex skull, check out today's end-of-day links: free at-home COVID tests, escaping QAnon, Weird Al biopic, RIP Regal UA Court Street theater, emo fest, exhausted child shovels snow, and more. [ more › ]

