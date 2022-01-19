New York AG: Trump Organization Misled Banks And Tax Officials
Published
The AG's office says it uncovered evidence the company routinely used fraudulent or misleading asset valuations to qualify for loans and tax benefits.Full Article
Published
The AG's office says it uncovered evidence the company routinely used fraudulent or misleading asset valuations to qualify for loans and tax benefits.Full Article
The New York attorney general's office today told a court that its investigators had uncovered evidence that Former US President..