Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Upload’ Finally Gets Season 2 Premiere Date

The second season of Amazon Prime Video’s satirical sci-fi comedy “Upload” will launch on Friday, March 11, the streamer announced on Wednesday.



The series from Emmy Award-winning writer Greg Daniels (“The Office,” “Parks and Recreation”) is set in a technologically advanced future with hologram phones, 3D food printers and the chance to “upload” yourself into a virtual afterlife called Lakeview.



The seven-episode second season finds the possibly murdered Nathan (Robbie Amell) still in Lakeview, where he’s surprised by girlfriend Ingrid (Allegra Edwards) who has uploaded herself to be with him. That’s awkward, as he’s still pining for Nora (Andy Allo), who is off the grid with the anti-tech rebel group “The Ludds.”



Season 2 also introduces Lakeview’s newest in-app digital baby program called, “prototykes.”



A Season 1 recap video is available for viewers to catch up on the mystery surrounding Nathan’s fatal car crash and his missing memories. Watch that above now.



The series also stars Kevin Bigley, Zainab Johnson, Owen Daniels, Josh Banday, and Andrea Rosen.



Greg Daniels serves as executive producer along with Howard Klein.



