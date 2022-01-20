West Virginia TV Reporter Hit by Car During Live Shot, Keeps Reporting

A woman who was reporting on live local news in West Virginia was struck by a car, and managed to keep reporting.



In the clip, which was captured from WSAZ and shared on Twitter, Yorgey was reporting from a water main break when lights from a car behind her got closer and closer, and ended up knocking her off her mark.



“Oh my gosh. I just got hit by a car,” Yorgey said. “I just got hit by a car, but I’m OK. Tim.”



Tim, who was anchoring the local news broadcast from the studio quickly responded, “That’s a first for you on TV, Tori.”



A woman’s voice was then heard asking Yorgey if she was OK.



“I’m OK. Yeah, you know, that’s live TV for you. It’s all good. I actually got hit by a car in college just like that,” she said, leaving Tim surprised. “Wow,” he responded.



Yorgey continued to assure the woman and viewers that she was OK and then moved her camera, noting she was a “one woman band.”



“You know, it’s my last week on the job, and I think this would happen specifically to me, Tim,” she said.



Tim went on to ask if she was bumped “low or high.”



“I don’t even know, Tim. My whole life just flashed before my eyes.”



Watch the incident on this Twitter thread:







“My whole life just flashed before my eyes” Reporter gets hit by a car on live TV, after which she says it’s her last week on the job.

According to the Pittsburgh Post Gazette, Yorgey’s new job will be at WTAE-TV.