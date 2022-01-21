Meat Loaf dies at 74
Meat Loaf, loved by millions for his "Bat Out of Hell" album and for such theatrical, dark-hearted anthems, has died at age 74. (Jan. 21)
Meat Loaf, whose "Bat Out Of Hell" album is one of the all-time bestsellers, has died, family said on Facebook.
His amazing career spanned 6 decades that saw him sell over 100 Million albums worldwide and feature in over 65 movies.