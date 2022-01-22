FBI: Laundrie Admitted Killing Gabby Petito In Notebook
The boyfriend of slain cross-country traveler Gabby Petito admitted killing her in a notebook discovered near his body in a Florida swamp, the FBI announced Friday.Full Article
It was the first time authorities squarely pinned the blame for Gabby Petito's death on him, though he was the prime..