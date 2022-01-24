Tennessee sheriff deputy found dead inside her burning home with gunshot wound
A man has been arrested after Robertson County Deputy Savanna Puckett was found shot and dead inside her burning home Sunday, officials said.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. -- A Robertson County Sheriff's Office patrol deputy is found shot in her burning home after not reporting..