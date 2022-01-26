James Has 33, Lakers Beat Nets In Davis’ Return
Published
James Harden had 33 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in an impressive follow-up to his strong game in Los Angeles when the Nets won there on Christmas.Full Article
Published
James Harden had 33 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in an impressive follow-up to his strong game in Los Angeles when the Nets won there on Christmas.Full Article
Anthony Davis is back, and helped the Los Angeles Lakers win a big victory over the Brooklyn Nets, 106-96. Chris Broussard talks..