Man denied heart transplant after refusing COVID jab
An American hospital has rejected a patient for a heart transplant because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19, his family has said.Full Article
The 31-year-old father of two has been taken off the transplant list
OPINION An autopsy on 26-year-old man Rory Nairn found he likely died of the heart conditionmyocarditis following the Pfizer jab...