Redwood Forest in California Is Returned to Native Tribes
Published
Ownership of more than 500 acres of a forest in Mendocino County was returned to 10 sovereign tribes who will serve as guardians to “protect and heal” the land.Full Article
Published
Ownership of more than 500 acres of a forest in Mendocino County was returned to 10 sovereign tribes who will serve as guardians to “protect and heal” the land.Full Article
Ancient Redwood Forest , In California Will Be Returned to , Indigenous Tribal Group.
Fox News reports that the descendants..
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The descendants of Native American tribes on the Northern California coast are reclaiming a bit of their..
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The descendants of Native American tribes on the Northern California coast are reclaiming a bit of their..