Potent 'bomb cyclone' to lash Northeast this weekend with heavy snow, howling winds
Published
A potent winter storm is forecast to wallop the East Coast on Friday and Saturday with snow and howling winds possible from the Carolinas to Maine.
Published
A potent winter storm is forecast to wallop the East Coast on Friday and Saturday with snow and howling winds possible from the Carolinas to Maine.
A winter storm developing off the coast of the Carolinas could impact the Northeast as a powerful nor'easter this weekend,..