Judge J. Michelle Childs: Another Favorite to Replace Breyer
Published
Representative James E. Clyburn, Democrat of South Carolina, supports a little-known federal judge in his home state: J. Michelle Childs.Full Article
Published
Representative James E. Clyburn, Democrat of South Carolina, supports a little-known federal judge in his home state: J. Michelle Childs.Full Article
Watch VideoDemocrats stung by a series of election year failures to deliver legislative wins for their most loyal voters hope..
Watch VideoIt's an announcement set to have a ripple effect down Pennsylvania Avenue, for decades to come.
"This is sort..