McConnell Warns Against ‘Radical’ Supreme Court Pick
Published
Lawmakers from both parties and interest groups swung into gear to influence President Biden’s choice for the first Black woman to serve on the nation’s highest court.Full Article
Published
Lawmakers from both parties and interest groups swung into gear to influence President Biden’s choice for the first Black woman to serve on the nation’s highest court.Full Article
Biden will most certainly nominate the most radical, leftist justice we've ever seen before on the US Supreme Court.