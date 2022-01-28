Meet Willow, the Bidens' new, very presidential-looking cat
First lady Jill Biden met the cat when it interrupted a stump speech she was giving at a Pennsylvania farm during President Biden's 2020 campaign.Full Article
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden have finally added the long-promised cat to their family of pets.
