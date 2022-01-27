WWE Network Announces Multiyear Agreement With Disney+ Hotstar in Indonesia

The WWE Network is teaming up with Disney+ Hotstar in Indonesia.



On Thursday the wrestling channel announced a multiyear agreement with the streaming service. Content will be available beginning Sunday, Jan. 30 with “Royal Rumble,” a premium wrestling event.



“As home of the best global and local language content, we’re excited to welcome the extensive library of content from WWE Network to the ever expanding slate of Disney+ Hotstar,” Vineet Puri, The Walt Disney Company’s general manager, Indonesia, said in a statement. “With this new content on Disney+ Hotstar, we hope to expand our reach and engage even more audiences in Indonesia.”



“The Walt Disney Company has long been the gold standard in creating iconic intellectual property that serves as the backbone for international business growth,” Nick Khan, WWE president, said in a statement. “Partnering with Disney+ Hotstar will allow us to deliver WWE Network content including WrestleMania on a best-in-class platform to our existing fans in Indonesia while also introducing WWE to new audiences in the region as Disney+ continues to expand its reach internationally.”



As part of the agreement, all WWE premium live events will be available to Disney+ Hotstar subscribers at no additional cost. Premium live event coverage will be delivered in Indonesia’s local language, Bahasa Indonesia, as well as in English.



Disney+ Hotstar will also grant viewers on-demand access to documentaries and reality shows and additional WWE Network and archived content, including classic episodes of Raw, SmackDown and WWE NXT.



In March 2021, WWE Network joined NBCU streaming service Peacock in the U.S., ending its stand alone SVOD service. The NBCU agreement is for five years, and sources previously told TheWrap the deal is worth about a billion.