See It: NYPD Det. Jason Rivera’s Widow Criticizes Manhattan DA’s Policy Changes During Eulogy
Published
Shortly after Bragg took over the DA's office, he announced it would no longer prosecute some crimes.Full Article
Published
Shortly after Bragg took over the DA's office, he announced it would no longer prosecute some crimes.Full Article
NEW YORK (PIX11) – As thousands of mourners gave a final salute to slain NYPD Officer Jason Rivera, his widow gave an emotional..
The widow of slain NYPD officer Jason Rivera broke down while delivering a eulogy at his funeral that included a rebuke of..