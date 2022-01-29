$426 million Mega Millions jackpot won in California; other $3M, $1M tickets sold across US
Someone in California woke up this morning with a Mega Millions jackpot winning ticket worth $421 million. Others in the U..S took home millions.
One lottery player in California won Friday's $421 million Mega Millions jackpot.
While no one hit the $396 million Mega Millions, a ticket sold in Texas won $1 million and another in Rhode Island won $3..