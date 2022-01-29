$426 million Mega Millions jackpot won in California; other $3M, $1M tickets sold across US

$426 million Mega Millions jackpot won in California; other $3M, $1M tickets sold across US

USATODAY.com

Published

Someone in California woke up this morning with a Mega Millions jackpot winning ticket worth $421 million. Others in the U..S took home millions.
 

Full Article