Devils Fall Apart In Third Period, Lose To Maple Leafs
Published
Auston Matthews had three goals and an assist, and the Toronto Maple Leafs scored four times in the third period to rally to a 6-4 win over the Devils on Monday night.Full Article
Published
Auston Matthews had three goals and an assist, and the Toronto Maple Leafs scored four times in the third period to rally to a 6-4 win over the Devils on Monday night.Full Article
After blowing an early three-goal lead and collapsing in the third period at Toronto on Monday, New Jersey carried that 6-4 loss..