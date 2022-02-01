Whoopi Goldberg Apologizes for Saying Holocaust Not About Race: ‘I’m Sorry for the Hurt I Have Caused’

Whoopi Goldberg apologized Monday night for comments she made on “The View” earlier in the day about the Holocaust, saying she was sorry “for the hurt I have caused.”



Goldberg had drawn wide criticism for the remarks she made during the show panel’s “Hot Topics” discussion, as the hosts began discussing the banning of the graphic novel “Maus,” which tells the story of author Art Spiegelman’s father and his experience in German concentration camps, with Jews depicted as mice and Nazis as cats.



“Let’s be truthful about it — because the Holocaust isn’t about race. No. It’s not about race,” she said. “It’s about man’s inhumanity to man. That’s what it’s about.”



By mid-evening, Goldberg had apologized in a brief statement posted to Twitter.







pic.twitter.com/KUpdyhQnho



— Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) February 1, 2022



You can watch the full discussion from Monday’s show in the video above.



Her co-hosts tried to get clarification on what she meant, pointing out that the Nazis did, in fact, believe that Aryans were “the master race.” But Goldberg doubled down.



“These are two white groups of people. You’re missing the point,” Goldberg added. “The minute you turn it into race, it goes down this alley. Let’s talk about it for what it is. It’s how people treat each other. It’s a problem. It doesn’t matter if you’re Black or white, ’cause Blacks, whites, Jews, everybody eats [the] other.”



The comments quickly circulated online and received widespread criticism.



“WTF? This is insane. The extermination of 6 million Jews wasn’t about race???” Piers Morgan tweeted. “Will any rock stars or renegade royals now boycott Whoopi Goldberg and/or ABC for this dangerous misinformation?”



“I love Whoopi Goldberg, but this take of hers on the Nazis and the Holocaust is… not it,” Perez Hilton wrote. “Her The View cohosts were trying to guide her out of this hole. She just dug in even deeper!”



You can check out more reactions below.







I love Whoopi Goldberg, but this take of hers on the Nazis and the Holocaust is… not it. Her The View cohosts were trying to guide her out of this hole. She just dug in even deeper! pic.twitter.com/YKv1cSHdrS



— Perez (@ThePerezHilton) January 31, 2022







"These are two white groups of people" hooooo boy that's some stuff. Some Holocaust education would do Whoopi a world of good. https://t.co/Or5wysipyV



— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) January 31, 2022







WTF? This is insane. The extermination of 6 million Jews wasn’t about race???

Will any rock stars or renegade royals now boycott Whoopi Goldberg and/or ABC for this dangerous misinformation? https://t.co/KWlYGp91o7



— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 31, 2022







Whoopi Goldberg attempts to “All Lives Matter” … the Holocaust https://t.co/4Uf4BPh9wl



— Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) January 31, 2022







The Nazis were 𝘰𝘣𝘴𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘦𝘥 with race. Over & over, they declared Jews an inferior race polluting the Aryan master race. In 1939, Hitler declared that his goal if war came would be "the annihilation of the Jewish race in Europe."@WhoopiGoldberg's ignorance is scary. https://t.co/67DRjVFJYT



— Jeff Jacoby (@Jeff_Jacoby) January 31, 2022







One can't expect A1 history from Whoopi Goldberg and the point she's trying to make isn't sinister, but the claim she uses to make it is: "The Holocaust isn't about race. … It's about man's inhumanity to man. … [T]hese (the Nazis and the Jews) are two white groups of people." https://t.co/WNllsesb6h



— Kyle Orton (@KyleWOrton) January 31, 2022



Andi Ortiz contributed to this report.