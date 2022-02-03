Here’s a List of 85 New Netflix Movies Coming in 2022

Upwards of 85 new films will launch (or have already arrived) on Netflix this year. A few movies made their grand debuts in January, and quite a few more are set to launch at the beginning of this month, but the streaming service is touting its 2022 slate with new movies every week and a robust lineup of actors and filmmakers.



Standout tiles include Shawn Levy’s time-traveling tale, “The Adam Project,” with a cast led by Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner and Zoe Saldaña, as well as a new adaptation of Jane Austen’s “Persuasion,” starring Dakota Johnson and Henry Golding. Regina King will embody trailblazing politician Shirley Chisholm in a biopic titled “Shirley.” Stop-motion and horror maestros Henry Selick and Jordan Peele are teaming up for the animated pic “Wendell & Wild.” “The Gray Man” stars both Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in a CIA/spy/global manhunt film alongside Ana de Armas (speaking of whom, Armas’ long-awaited Marilyn Monroe film “Blonde” is also confirmed for a 2022 release).



Several titles are adapted from books of the same or similar names, such as “Against the Ice,” “Along for the Ride,” “Blonde,” “Brazen,” “Enola Holmes 2,” “The Good Nurse,” “The Gray Man,” “Ivy & Bean,” “Lady Chatterly’s Lover,” “Luckiest Girl Alive,” “Munich – The Edge of War,” “My Father’s Dragon,” “The Noel Diary,” “Operation Mincemeat,” “The Pale Blue Eye,” “Purple Hearts,” “Rescued by Ruby,” “The School for Good and Evil,” “Spaceman,” “We Have a Ghost,” “The Weekend Away,” “White Noise,” “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “Black Crab,” “The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1,” “Through My Window.”



And those are just a few of Netflix’s many, many film offerings that have been announced for the year.



*Action/Adventure/Sci-Fi *



The Adam Project (March 11)



Athena



Carter



Day Shift



Enola Holmes 2



The Gray Man



Interceptor



The Mother



The Mothership



Spiderhead



They Cloned Tyrone



Jung_E



Monica, O My Darling



Khufiya



Qala



Seoul Vibe



Troll



Yaksha: Ruthless Operations



*Drama *



Beauty



Shirley



A Jazzman’s Blues



Against the Ice (March 2)



All Quiet on the Western Front



Blonde



The Good Nurse



Hustle



Luckiest Girl Alive



Operation Mincemeat



The Pale Blue Eye



Rustin



Spaceman



The Swimmers



White Noise



The Wonder



Munich – The Edge of War (Currently Streaming)



Netflix



*For The Whole Family *



13: The Musical



Boo! *Name subject to change



Ivy & Bean



Matilda (December – excluding the UK)



Rescued by Ruby (April 17)



The School for Good and Evil



Slumberland



Tall Girl 2 (February 11)



*Animated + Anime*



Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood



Bubble (Anime) (April 28)



Drifting Home (Anime)



Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio



My Father’s Dragon



The Sea Beast



The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 (Anime)



Wendell & Wild



*Romance *



20th Century Girl



Along for the Ride (April 22)



Don’t Blame Karma!



Falling for Christmas



Lady Chatterley’s Lover



Love in the Villa



The Noel Diary



A Perfect Pairing



Persuasion



Purple Hearts



The Royal Treatment – Currently streaming



Through My Window (February 4)



Untitled Holiday Rom-Com



*Comedy *



Home Team (Available Now)



BigBug (February 11)



The Bubble



Knives Out 2



Me Time



Metal Lords



Senior Year (May 13)



The Takedown



Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming (February 25)



You People



*Thriller/Horror *



Love and Leashes (February 11)



Black Crab (March 18)



Brazen (Available Now)



Choose or Die (April 15)



End of the Road



The Inheritance



Monkey Man



Mr. Harrigan’s Phone



Texas Chainsaw Massacre (February 18)



The Weekend Away (March 3)



Windfall (March 18)