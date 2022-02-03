Dakota Johnson in Talks to Star in ‘Madame Web’ Movie at Sony

Dakota Johnson is in talks to star in Sony’s “Madame Web,” which follows yet another character in the studio’s extended universe of Marvel characters, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.



Johnson’s deal has not yet closed, but she would be tapped to play the lead in the film directed by S.J. Clarkson. Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless wrote the screenplay.



The “Madame Web” comics follow Cassandra Webb, a clairvoyant and precognitive mutant. Webb is an elderly woman with a neural muscular disease that forces her to be connected to a life support system that resembles a spider’s web. Denny O. Neil and John Romita Jr. created the character.



Madame Web is generally a supporting character in the Marvel comics universe and not strictly someone who fights crime, but she first appeared in “The Amazing Spider-Man” #210, published in 1980, and worked to help Spider-Man find a kidnap victim. Cassandra Webb, at one point, is also killed off by a female incarnation of Kraven the Hunter, but she’s able to pass her powers on to another character in the comics named Julia Carpenter, who becomes the next Madame Web.



Clarkson’s involvement was first reported back in 2020 when it emerged that she would be leading a female-led Marvel movie at Sony, though it was unclear at the time which character would be getting the cinematic treatment. Clarkson has served as a director and executive producer on shows such “Jessica Jones,” “The Defenders” and “Collateral.”



Dakota Johnson starred in and produced two movies at the recently concluded Sundance Film Festival, including “Cha Cha Real Smooth,” which sold to Apple in a $15 million deal and won the festival’s Audience Award in the U.S. Dramatic category, and “Am I OK?,” a comedy from directors Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne. She also stars in Netflix’s “The Lost Daughter,” and she’ll next be seen in “Persuasion.”



Sony’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” became the box office smash of 2021 and one of the highest-grossing movies of all time. It’s currently grossed over $1.7 billion worldwide. And Sony has also had success with “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” and will soon release “Morbius” with Jared Leto.



Johnson is represented by WME and Untitled Entertainment.



Deadline first reported the news.