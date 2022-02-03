‘Scream’ Sequel Greenlit at Paramount and Spyglass

A sequel to the latest reboot of “Scream” has officially been greenlit by Paramount and Spyglass.



The directors of the fifth “Scream” film that released last month and has since grossed over $100 million worldwide, the team Radio Silence, or Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, will be back to direct, as will writers James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick to write the script.



Production is expected to begin in the summer. Plot details are being kept under wraps.



Project X Entertainment’s Vanderbilt, Paul Neinstein and William Sherak are serving as producers (“Ambulance,” “Bed Rest”). Creator Kevin Williamson and the third member of Radio Silence, Chad Villella, are executive producing alongside Spyglass’ Gary Barber and Peter Oillataguerre.



“We are tremendously grateful to the fans around the world who enthusiastically received our film. We can’t wait for audiences to see what Radio Silence, writers Jamie & Guy and Project X have in store for our Woodsboro family,” the studios both said in a joint statement.



Radio Silence said, “Working with such a wonderful and talented family of creators – and in the lineage Wes and Kevin so expertly built – has been the thrill of a lifetime and we’re so excited to bring the next chapter in the ‘Scream’ saga to life,” Radio Silence said.



“Is this real life? Getting to collaborate once again with our friends on the next installment of the ‘Scream’ story is more than we could have hoped for. We are overwhelmed that we get to continue to play in the sandbox that Kevin and Wes created. It is, as Ghostface would say, an honor,” Vanderbilt and Busick said.



“We have become a big family and are eager to continue telling stories in the wonderful ‘Scream’ universe,” the Project X Entertainment partners added.



More to come…