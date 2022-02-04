Bodycam video reveals details surrounding fatal police shooting of Amir Locke in Minneapolis
Published
Minneapolis police footage has reignited criticism over the use of no-knock warrants after it showed officers fatally shooting Amir Locke.
Published
Minneapolis police footage has reignited criticism over the use of no-knock warrants after it showed officers fatally shooting Amir Locke.
Minneapolis has released bodycam footage showing the moment Amir Locke, an armed 22-year-old Black man, was shot by a SWAT team..
Read more