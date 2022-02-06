Seaman Dies After ‘Hell Week’ of SEAL Training, Navy Says
Kyle Mullen of Manalapan, N.J., was one of two trainees who were hospitalized after completing several days of training outside San Diego.Full Article
Kyle Mullen, 24 from New Jersey, died in a hospital on Friday in California, while second sailor is in a hospital in stable..
On average, only 25% of SEAL recruits make it through "Hell Week," described as the toughest training in the US military.