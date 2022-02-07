Jury selection begins in federal hate crimes trial for Ahmaud Arbery's killers
Jury selection was set to begin Monday in the federal hate crimes trial for the 3 men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery.
The McMichaels nearly avoided the federal trial by entering into a plea deal with prosecutors.
The man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery withdrew his plea deal in his federal hate crimes case Friday morning, setting the stage for..