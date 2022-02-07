Biden: No Nord Stream 2 pipeline if Russia invades
Published
President Joe Biden said Monday "there will no longer be Nord Stream 2," a crucial European gas pipeline, if Russia further invades Ukraine with "tanks or troops." (Feb. 7)
Published
President Joe Biden said Monday "there will no longer be Nord Stream 2," a crucial European gas pipeline, if Russia further invades Ukraine with "tanks or troops." (Feb. 7)
Watch VideoPresident Joe Biden said Monday "it would be wise" for Americans other than essential diplomats to leave Ukraine amid..
The 745-mile natural gas pipeline, which is built but not yet operational, would bypass Ukrainian transit infrastructure to deliver..