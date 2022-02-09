Christian revival at school prompts walkout
More than 100 students at Huntington High School in West Virginia staged a walkout to protest a Christian assembly they were forced to attend during school hours. (Feb. 9)
A group of students in West Virginia is planning a walkout after they say some classmates were forced to attend a sermon from an..