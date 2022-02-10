Snoop Dogg now owns Death Row Records
"It feels good to have ownership of the label I was part of at the beginning of my career and as one of the founding members," the 50-year-old rapper and mogul said.Full Article
Snoop Dogg has acquired Death Row Records, the label that launched his career.
"Eli, I would like to present to you this Death Row chain for being so hip-hop and being so hip," said the iconic rapper