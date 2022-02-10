Sarah Palin arrives at court to testify
Published
Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin will take the witness stand for the second time in her defamation lawsuit against The New York Times. (Feb. 10)
Published
Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin will take the witness stand for the second time in her defamation lawsuit against The New York Times. (Feb. 10)
Sarah Palin To Resume Court Battle With The New York Times After Covid Illness
Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin is back in a New York City courtroom more than a week after her libel trial against The New York..