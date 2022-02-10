Wildfire near Laguna Beach spurs evacuations, closes part of iconic Pacific Coast Highway
An early morning brush fire in California prompted evacuations for parts of the Laguna Beach area and closed parts of the Pacific Coast Highway.
The fire broke out around 4 a.m. in a wilderness area between Laguna Beach and Emerald Bay near Pacific Coast..