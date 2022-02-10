GM, Dr. Evil go all-electric in Super Bowl TV ad
Published
General Motors has enlisted Mike Myers for an "Austin Powers"-themed Super Bowl ad that features a reprise of his role as Austin Powers' nemesis, Dr. Evil (Feb. 10)
Published
General Motors has enlisted Mike Myers for an "Austin Powers"-themed Super Bowl ad that features a reprise of his role as Austin Powers' nemesis, Dr. Evil (Feb. 10)
Watch the General Motors “Dr. Evil” Super Bowl 2022 commercial starring Mike Myers, Seth Green and Rob Lowe.
Mike Myers has resurrected Dr Evil, the nemesis of Austin Powers, for a car advert that will play during the 2022 Super Bowl. Other..