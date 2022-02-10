Rocket startup's launch debut ends in ocean crash
A rocket startup's big Florida launch debut ended with all four mini satellites destroyed after they failed to reach orbit. (Feb. 10)
A rocket startup's big Florida launch debut ended with all four mini satellites destroyed Thursday.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A rocket startup’s big Florida launch debut ended with all four mini satellites destroyed..