Jerry Harris, star of the Netflix TV series Cheer, has pleaded guilty to federal charges of receiving child pornography and soliciting sex from minors.Full Article
Cheer star Jerry Harris pleads guilty to US child pornography charges
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris could face up to 50 years in jail as he pleads guilty in his child pornography case
BANG Showbiz
Jerry Harris has pleaded guilty in his child pornography case and has been warned he could face up to 50 years in jail.
-
Ex-Cheer star Jerry Harris pleads guilty to child sexual abuse image charges
Upworthy
-
Former 'Cheer' star Jerry Harris pleads guilty in federal child pornography case
Upworthy
-
Former ‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris pleads guilty in child pornography case
Washington Post
-
Former Cheer Star Jerry Harris Pleads Guilty in Child Pornography Case
TIME