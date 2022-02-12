Biden warns Russia of costs of Ukraine invasion
Published
President Joe Biden told Russia's Vladimir Putin that invading Ukraine would cause "widespread human suffering" and that the West was committed to diplomacy to end the crisis. (Feb. 12)
Published
President Joe Biden told Russia's Vladimir Putin that invading Ukraine would cause "widespread human suffering" and that the West was committed to diplomacy to end the crisis. (Feb. 12)
U.S. President Joe Biden told Russia's Vladimir Putin during an hour-long call on Saturday that a Russian invasion of..
The White House says the call lasted 62-minutes.