Idaho's potato commission is giving away French fry-scent perfume for Valentine's Day
Published
Looking for a last-minute Valentine's Day gift? The French fry lover in your life may go head over peels for this.Full Article
Published
Looking for a last-minute Valentine's Day gift? The French fry lover in your life may go head over peels for this.Full Article
Looking for a last-minute Valentine's Day gift? Idaho's potato commission is giving away French fry-scented perfume for Valentine's..
The Idaho Potato commission is launching a limited-edition scent: A potato perfume designed to smell like a fresh batch of french..