Eminem takes a knee during the Super Bowl halftime show
Published
The rapper took a knee for about 50 seconds during the star-studded halftime performance. It came during a set from some of hip-hop's biggest stars.Full Article
Published
The rapper took a knee for about 50 seconds during the star-studded halftime performance. It came during a set from some of hip-hop's biggest stars.Full Article
Eminem had the support of his eldest daughter on his big night! On Sunday (February 13), the 49-year-old rapper performed during..
Eminem appeared to give a nod to former NFL player Colin Kaepernick, as he took a knee during his Super Bowl halftime show..