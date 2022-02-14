'Ghostbusters' director and 'Animal House' producer Ivan Reitman has died
Reitman has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His movies often blended elements of comedy, horror and drama — a mix that was tricky to perfect.Full Article
Director producer Ivan Reitman passed away last night at the age of 75. Ivan Reitman the best-known directing the 1984 classic..
The filmmaker is behind other much-loved comedy movies such as Animal House, Beethoven and Twins