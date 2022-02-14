Russian Units Near Ukraine Moved Into ‘Attack Positions,’ U.S. Official Says
Russia has moved some long-range artillery and rocket launchers into firing position, threatening Ukraine, according to a U.S. official.
Russia has moved some long-range artillery and rocket launchers into firing position, according to a U.S. official.