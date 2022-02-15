Tyler Posey and “Teen Wolf” Cast to Reunite for Movie at Paramount+

The wolf pack is back. The cast of MTV’s “Teen Wolf” reboot is reuniting for a film at Paramount+.



The streamer announced during the ViacomCBS Investors Event that Tyler Posey will reprise his iconic role as high-school-student-turned-werewolf, Scott McCall. Posey will star alongside Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Seth Gilliam, Colton Haynes, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio and Dylan Sprayberry.



“Teen Wolf The Movie” will expand upon the MTV series, which debuted in 2011 and aired for six seasons. According to a description of the film, “a full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it a terrifying evil has emerged.”



“The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of banshees, werecoyotes, hellhounds, kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a werewolf like Scott McCall (Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced,” the description reads.



“Teen Wolf” was a reinvention of the 1985 film of the same name starring Michael J. Fox. The new film comes as part of a multi-year deal with MTV Entertainment Studios and writer and producer Jeff Davis, who developed the series.



Davis is also penning another supernatural teen drama for the streamer titled “Wolf Pack,” which he will also executive produce. The series is based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom.



A premiere date for “Teen Wolf The Movie” has not yet been announced. Additional cast members are also expected to be released.



All seasons of “Teen Wolf” are streaming on Paramount+.