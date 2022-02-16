Bob Saget's family files suit to stop the release of records from death investigation
Published
The family argues in the lawsuit that no public interest would be served by the release of Saget's records to the general public.Full Article
Published
The family argues in the lawsuit that no public interest would be served by the release of Saget's records to the general public.Full Article
The family of Bob Saget has filed a US lawsuit to block the release of records from the investigation into his death.