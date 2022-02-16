Online dating scams are on the rise, FBI and FTC warn. Here are some red flags.
Romance scams are rising across all age groups, the Federal Trade Commission says. The FBI says Americans lost $1 billion to scammers in 2021.
Watch VideoIt's not unusual for singles to go online or use an app to find love. Swipe here, a swipe there; You're hoping to find..