Biden orders Trump visitor logs turned over to Jan. 6 panel
The records being released are visitor logs showing appointment information for people who were allowed to enter the White House on the the day of the insurrection.Full Article
Biden White House counsel threw cold water on Trump's claim that those records related to January 6 are protected by executive..